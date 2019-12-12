Bupa to cover addiction treatment for ‘functioning addicts’

UKAT, the UK’s largest addiction treatment firm, has been officially recognised by insurance provider Bupa.

Addicts now have another way to fund private residential rehabilitation treatment for all types of addictions and dependencies, including drug, alcohol, sex, internet and social media addiction.

The collaboration aims to support functioning addicts – those who are still in employment but who are struggling with a hidden addiction.

In the last few years, UKAT has treated more patients than ever for addictions stemming from stressful working lives, which mainly include alcohol, internet and social media addiction, eating disorders, gambling, gaming and prescription drug addiction.

These addiction types take up over 80% of all annual admissions, with the vast majority of people treated in employment.

People seeking help from UKAT through their Bupa insurance plan will be treated by Dr Mateen Durrani at Essex-based rehab, Sanctuary Lodge.

A representative from Bupa said: “Our purpose is longer, healthier, happier lives and we achieve this by recognising established healthcare providers like UKAT. Addiction is a crippling illness and one that is treatable with the right expert help and support.”

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at UKAT, said addiction can be extremely discreet, allowing the addict to continue with their day to day life without anyone around them knowing of their physical and psychological problem.

“We’ve treated employed professionals ranging from CEOs through to teachers, doctors, mechanics and hospitality workers. Hopefully, those who are currently suffering in silence at work can now get the expert help they need,” Albuquerque added.