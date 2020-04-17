All but essential dental ops have been cancelled

Bupa’s Australian business is threatening a four-month rent strike across its dental outlets, saying it cannot afford to pay any rent to landlords during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports in the Australian press say that the organisation has written to landlords explaining its situation.

The move comes after all but essential dental operations were cancelled, the Sydney Morning Health reports.

In Australia, a number of major multinational businesses have been putting pressure on commercial landlords after the national cabinet put a moratorium on evictions and instituted a national code of conduct for negotiations between owners and tenants.