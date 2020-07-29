Bupa UK has rolled out a new “rapid cardiac assessment service” to all its health insurance customers.

The insurer and healthcare provider said that the proposition provides “a fast route for diagnosing heart conditions from the safety of their home”.

The new service has been introduced amid growing concern from cardiologists that thousands of people may be putting themselves at greater risk of long-term heart damage having delayed seeking medical help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bupa spokesman said that at the height of the lockdown, it saw a 60% drop in customer requests for an initial consultation with a cardiologist compared to the same period last year.

Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa UK Insurance, said: “During the current crisis we know that some people have been reluctant to come forward to get symptoms checked, which could lead to serious health problems in the long-term.

BUPA’S RAPID CARDIAC ASSESSMENT SERVICE

Step 1: Following a GP referral, customers can call Bupa’s cardiac support team to access the new rapid cardiac assessment service

Step 2: A specialist triage team will ask a few questions about the customer’s heart health concerns and book them an appointment with cardiac specialist. They will then have a consultation within 36 hours to discuss their symptoms.

Step 3: If further tests are needed to support a diagnosis, the patient’s consultant will arrange these – including the latest at home diagnostic tests sent direct to theirhome within three days of the consultation. A follow-up consultation will be arranged to discuss the results and next steps at no extra cost.



An film outline the proposition is available here.

“Our rapid cardiac assessment service provides reassurance for patients who may be anxious about seeking help, offering fast access to specialist diagnosis from the safety and comfort of their own home.”

The new service, which was piloted in London, offers customers a video consultation with a cardiologist within 36 hours of contacting a specialist triage team.