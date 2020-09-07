Bupa is inviting its customers in Australia to take part in an new trial that combines virtual reality (VR) and physiotherapy to deliver immersive exercise plans at home.

The initial roll-out will be delivered in partnership with XRHealth, an international developer of VR telehealth platforms.

As part of the treatment process, patients are paired with a personal clinician via telehealth who then designs a treatment plan with VR exercises to make the experience “fun and engaging”, Bupa said.

Throughout the programme, clinicians monitor patient progress through a real-time data-driven dashboard for the duration of their recovery journey.

Emily Amos, Bupa’s Managing Director of Health Insurance, said providing customers with tech-driven health services in the home has “never been more important”, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where accessing physiotherapy in the clinic can be difficult.

Amos said: “We trialled this with selected customers earlier in the year and the results were overwhelmingly positive with customers reporting that they enjoyed the XRHealth program and found it extremely convenient.

“This has the potential to be a truly transformational offering and we are looking forward to seeing the results of the expanded trial.”