Bupa Health Clinics signs deal with indoor cycling brand Wattbike

Bupa Health Clinics has partnered with indoor cycling brand Wattbike to provide members with a 12-week training plan to improve health and fitness.

The new service, which will be available at 30 Bupa sites across the UK, will form part of Bupa’s Peak Health Assessment, which is designed to both identify current health concerns and potential future risks, with tailored lifestyle coaching to help customers improve their health.

The Wattbikes are set up based on recommendations by British Cycling, meaning they can be adapted to specific body shapes in order to help maximise performance and prevent injury, Bupa said. It means customers will now benefit from a fitness assessment without the need for an uncomfortable mask or mouthpiece.

The Wattbike test will predict a “V02 max score”, maximum heart rate, dardiorespiratory fitness score, maximum minute power, functional threshold heart rate and functional threshold power.

The results provide patients with a measure of aerobic fitness and state of their respiratory, cardiovascular and skeletal muscle system which can be used to identify heart rate and power training zones.

Sarah Melia, director, Bupa Health Clinics, said: “Health assessments are a fantastic way of getting a snapshot of your health and we are always looking for new ways to take them to the next level.

“Our partnership with Wattbike is really exciting as it gives our customers the chance to trial cutting edge technology which was previously the reserve of elite sportspeople. It’s an exciting addition to our offering and will help people take control of their health and lifestyle.”