Bupa Health Clinics has launched a new remote GP service to offer telephone and video consultations to anyone with any health concerns.

The move comes after Bupa Health Clinics’ physical locations closed on a temporary basis due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The new service offers fast access to a GP, prescriptions delivered to a pharmacy of choice, follow-up appointments with the same GP and pathways into secondary care if needed.

Bupa Health Clinics will continue to offer remote GP services once the clinics reopen.

Dr Petra Simic, Clinical Director, Bupa Health Clinics, said;: “Since going live with the service we have dealt with numerous routine GP issues, but what has surprised us is that we are also dealing with complex and serious conditions where our customers are struggling to get help.”

Sarah Melia (pictured), Managing Director, Bupa Health Clinics, said: “Our remote GP service has been designed with both our customers and clinicians in mind, during these difficult times when face-to-face appointments aren’t easy to have.

“It is great to be able to run this service for our customers who can’t access their GP as they would normally. I am very proud of how quickly the team were able to adapt to the new way of working and am delighted that this service will continue once our clinics reopen.”