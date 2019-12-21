Bupa Dental Care acquires 16 dental practices

Organisation has nearly 500 practices across the UK and Ireland

Bupa Dental Care has acquired a further 16 dental practices across the country.

This takes the organisation’s total number of acquisitions to 30 for the year and its total footprint to more than 470 practices across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The acquisitions include Clock Tower Dental Care in Ripon, Haymans Green Dental Practice in West Derby, Arnica Dental Care in Cheltenham, Milnsbridge Dental Practice in Huddersfield, Iosis Dental Clinic in Winchester, Whole Tooth Dental Practice in Leighton Buzzard, and Haven Green Clinic in Ealing.

The organisation has also merged Bangor Dental Care with its existing Bupa Dental Care practice in Springhill, Northern Ireland.

Ellie Ledger, practice owner and principal dentist at Arnica Dental Care, said it was great to be joining an organisation “that is as committed as we are to putting patients before profit and investing in its clinicians.”

Ruth Chesmore, mergers and acquisitions director for Bupa Dental Care, added: “With our continued commitment to growth, we’re really proud to welcome some extremely talented dental professionals and passionate practice staff to the Bupa family.”