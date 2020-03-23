Bupa chief executive Evelyn Bourke said on Sunday that the international healthcare provider is “mobilised right across the organisation” in order to play its part in dealing with the global spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Bourke said that COVID-19 poses a “public challenge of unprecedented scale and significance for society”.

She said it is “a public health emergency which we must all tackle together with new forms of collaboration and partnership” and “Bupa is acting to play our part”.

Bourke said that across Bupa there is a “simple, single-minded mantra: focus on the welfare of people”.

She said: “It is my top priority and the top priority of the Bupa Board, Executive Team and, indeed, everyone working at Bupa. We are mobilised right across the organisation.”

Supporting the public response to COVID-19 is Bupa’s “top priority, everywhere’, she said.

Bourke said: “Right across Bupa, teams are in full activation mode.’

While COVID-19 is a global pandemic, its impacts are “highly localised and specific to the public situation and particular health systems of each and every country”.

She said that while Bupa has differing services, capabilities and footprints in particular countries, there are some common examples of the actions the organisation is taking. She said:

“Where we have hospitals or clinics, we are part of the public health efforts to test and care for patients with COVID-19 and to treat medical emergencies”

“Where we have aged care villages and homes, we are supporting and caring for residents and their loved ones”

“For those with health insurance, we are providing information and support, and responding to their needs”

“Where supplies of medical and protective equipment (such as masks, gloves and gowns) are in short supply, we are working with governments to help address shortages and get things to the places of greatest need”

“Where our people can put their skills to work in different ways, we are helping them do so with a particular focus on extending our clinical and customer service capabilities”

“We are engaging with local and national charity partners to support their work in the wider community, including through our existing charitable Foundations”

Bourke also said that the welfare of the people employed by Bupa is a “top concern”.

She said: “Most of the people Bupa employs are clinicians and care providers and we also partner with many thousands more across the health and care systems.

“Across the world, health and care workers are at the forefront of this crisis, and I want to acknowledge their amazing commitment, hard work and courage. It is truly humbling.”

Bourke said that she would also like to thank “sincerely” all those working behind-the-scenes providing essential services to those on the frontline of health and care, and to “everyone employed by Bupa”.

She said: “In particular, technology is playing a key role enabling us to respond and enact remote working for our people in office-based roles.

“I am so grateful for the way our People, Technology and Facilities teams have planned for this and then put these plans into action.”

Bourke said the public health emergency is a “human emergency”.

She said: “It affects us all and must be tackled together.

“As a society, we are all adapting to the new environment with many challenges ahead. I am absolutely committed to Bupa playing our part as society rises to – and faces – those challenges together.”