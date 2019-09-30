Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Bupa backs new quality mark for health information

Six in 10 Brits are estimated to have low health literacy
Emily Perryman 30th September 2019

Bupa UK is backing the Patient Information Forum (PIF) in the development of a new quality mark for health information.

PIF – a membership body for organisations that produce health information and content – is creating a quality mark to enable the public to easily recognise trustworthy and reliable health information.

Bupa UK has provided funding for a pilot which will test the criteria and validation process for the new quality mark.

Nick Ridgman, Bupa UK’s head of health content, said thousands of people turn to the internet each day for information to help them deal with their health issues and it is important that the information they access is trustworthy and reliable.

“Bupa UK is a longstanding PIF member, so we’re really pleased to be able to support them in developing this new quality mark which will give people reassurance that they’re accessing quality information,” he added.

In the UK, it is estimated that 60% of the population have low rates of health literacy – the ability to understand health information and use it to make informed decisions about health and wellbeing.

The new criteria, which content producers must meet to achieve the quality mark, have a greater emphasis on meeting people’s health literacy needs, in addition to meeting quality standards identified by NHS England.

Sure Farrington, chair of PIF, said: “We believe the public deserve to be able to recognise high-quality, trustworthy health information so they can make informed decisions about their health and care.”

