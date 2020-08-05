Bupa and Generali Employee Benefits UK have struck a deal which they say will help to make cost less of a barrier to employee health and wellbeing.

Employers can now have access to back-to-work support with a specific focus on risk assessment, testing and support mechanisms to improve an individual’s COVID-19 risk factors.

Bupa’s Alaana Woods: Deal sims to give employees and employers confident ton get back to work safely

Spokesmen for the organisations said that beyond the pandemic, the intention is to provide a “sustainable framework for an ongoing focus on supporting employee physical and psychological wellbeing long-term”.

The deal means that a range of Bupa’s employer-funded wellbeing services will be made accessible to Generali Employee Benefit UK’s Group Income Protection (GIP) clients where a specific need is identified, via part-funding from Generali.

A Generali spokesman said that the deal is supported through the insurer’s “Wellbeing Investment Matching” (WIM) initiative, which sees the provider partnering with a range of nationwide and accredited wellbeing partners to help support clients with anything from facilitated mental health awareness training to financial education.

The range of Bupa services, which has been selected to complement the early intervention and rehabilitation services already included as standard as part of Generali GIP, including

COVID-19 Support Services – from return to work online risk assessments to antigen testing and a range of temperature checking solutions

SmartDNA – one swab provides employees with a personalised health and wellbeing plan including a diet plan with recipes and lifestyle coaching calls using behavioural change techniques, to support their physical and mental health

Health assessments

Onsite health checks

Occupational Health services

Remote physiotherapy service

Virtual GP



Where joint clients are concerned, the commercial partnership will provide the advantages of key wellbeing aspects of Bupa’s private medical insurance (PMI) programme to be extended in a cost-effective way to whole GIP insured workforces, where only a proportion are covered by PMI

The Generali spokesman said that for Captive clients, those in multinational pooling arrangements and those in its Global Underwriting Programme, the deal offers the potential for “joined-up thinking on a local UK level” with regards to health, wellbeing and risk data collection and analysis.

He said: “This, in turn, gives the parent company increased central visibility of local actions allowing for best practice sharing, global engagement reporting and more targeted budget allocation.”

Simon Thomas, Director of Generali Employee Benefits UK added that today is a “proud day” for his organisation.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be a commercial partner with Bupa.

Generali’s Simon Thomas: A “proud day” for insurer as remains committed to “principles commercial partnership working and sustainability”

“Everything Generali Employee Benefits UK does is underpinned by principles of commercial partnership working and sustainability. And today’s announcement helps demonstrate loud and clear that we are walking the talk.

“The need for strong employee health and wellbeing support has arguably never been greater. While remote working due to the pandemic was considered a temporary arrangement, for many it could become permanent and, with it, comes the potential for increased long-term risks including anxiety and depression, fatigue, burnout and chronic musculoskeletal issues.

“For those returning to workplaces, there’s also a multitude of health and safety risks to consider. In this new normal – and beyond – employers need the industry to take a more integrat/ed health, wealth and risk approach.”

Alaana Woods, Commercial Director, Bupa Health Clinics, said: “We know that a lot of people are feeling anxious or overwhelmed about returning to work and we want to do all we can to help businesses create an environment where their employees feel safe, now and into the future.”