Insurance premium tax (IPT) is to remain at 12% – for now.

In his first Budget as Chancellor, Rishi Sunak decided not to raise IPT in spite of unveiling today a bumper £30bn stimulus package with a major focus on helping individuals, businesses and the country to respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak surprised many with a massive borrowing and spending plan – but IPT wasn’t in his sights

The Office for Budget Responsibility said that Sunak’s Budget today represents the largest sustained fiscal loosening since Norman Lamont was Chancellor in March 1992.

Political opponents were wrong-footed – and some Conservative colleagues surprised – at the extent of Sunak’s borrowing and spending plans.

But representatives from across the insurance industry welcomed the news that the strategy would not impact the rate of IPT – a rate which is already the second highest in Europe after Greece.

They pledged to continue to lobby for a reduction in the future.

Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries, said: “We are pleased that Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not increased IPT – it would have been an easy decision to hit long-suffering employers, employees and consumers as a means of raising tax revenues.

“Against the current global health backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak, an IPT rise would have done nothing to relieve any pressure on an NHS already on its knees. The Chancellor had the perfect opportunity to demonstrate his support for British Industry by reducing IPT on healthcare spend and support an already overstretched NHS.”

Scullion said that SMEs “form the backbone of the UK economy” and increasing IPT rates would have been “a folly” as it would have impacted those employers who invest in the health and wellbeing of their staff.

He said: “We await with interest details of the Government’s forthcoming consultation setting out the next stage in reforming how IPT operates.

“We will continue to lobby hard that healthcare costs should be zero-rated for IPT purposes in line with life products, as they make an equally valuable contribution to the health of the nation and the UK economy.”

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, said: “We will bear in mind that the Chancellor has not explicitly frozen the rate and we will continue to campaign for Government to freeze, if not reduce, the rate of IPT for the remainder of this Parliament.

“We will also continue to highlight to the highest levels of Government the dire consequences of a tax that potentially reduces access to insurance.”

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the Chartered Insurance Institute, said that while it is “understandable” that the government’s focus is on the immediate financial needs of people and businesses affected by coronavirus it is important that the Autumn Budget focuses on more measures to make sure people have “enough cash to last a lifetime”.

He said: “The increase to the national living wage and annual allowance for pension saving won’t stop people sleepwalking into a care funding crisis or running out of cash in retirement.”

Richards also said that he hoped the government will review ways to improve access to financial advice and guidance “for all”.

He added: “I hope the review of IPT that was announced in the Budget will result in this levy being axed as it has increased the cost of cover for consumers.

“Since 2015 the IPT rate has doubled to 12% and led to the increase in premium rates charged by insurers.

“The government’s coronavirus measures recognise that many individuals and businesses lack a financial safety net. The government needs to rethink IPT and make sure individuals as well as businesses can afford to access insurance that will assist them if work is disrupted, travel plans have to be abandoned or loved ones die.”

“The Government should consider reducing IPT, as it is a regressive tax that hits the poorest households hardest.”