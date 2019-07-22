Board appointments at BIBA

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed Laura High, director at Yutree Insurance as its deputy chair, and John Batty, director of technical services at Bridge Insurance Brokers as the chair of its Regional Chairs’ Advisory Board.

High has served on BIBA’s board for more than two years and succeeds Julie Page (pictured), CEO of Aon Risk Solutions, who has completed five years on the BIBA board. High hands over the position of chair of the Regional Chairs’ Advisory Board to Batty who will also take a seat at the main board.

High said: “It’s an honour to become BIBA’s deputy chair. I am delighted to be continuing my work on the Board, and taking forward the important broker issues on behalf of BIBA’s members.”

Page said: 2The BIBA main board has been a great experience. Whether it has been getting involved in BIBA’s Manifesto issues, as Chair of the International & Wholesale Brokers’ Advisory Board or interviewing former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the BIBA conference, I have enjoyed every minute.”