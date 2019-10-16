Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

BIBA reveals theme of 2020 conference and exhibition

Event reflects a new era for UK businesses and consumers
Emily Perryman 16th October 2019

The theme of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) conference and exhibition next year is “A Year to Pioneer”. 

The theme reflects the fact that the UK will be facing a new era, including a new relationship with Europe and the rest of the world; new technologies; new markets; and new sentiments which are likely to force businesses to think differently. 

The conference will be held in Manchester Central on 13 and 14 May 2020.

Steve White, BIBA’s chief executive, said technology is an enabler and seizing its potential could help the sector to address the developing needs of customers. 

“Understanding that the world expects businesses to not only provide products and services that work, but also to embrace sustainability, wellbeing and different mindsets is essential,” he stated. “A Year to Pioneer builds upon last year’s conference theme of leading the way, highlighting brokers’ ability to overcome issues and clear a path for others to follow.”

