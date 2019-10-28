BHSF launches money management service for employees

Health and wellbeing provider BHSF is adding a money management service to its wellbeing proposition.

Launched in partnership with Auriga Services and available through the BHSF Connect app, the service will offer employees confidential and impartial help with their money worries.

It includes advice on budget management, negotiating payment arrangement with creditors and help to access the correct welfare benefits. Experienced advisers will manage each case.

Employees will be able to refer themselves to the service without going through their employer.

Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF, said money worries have a huge impact on many people’s lives, especially in the workplace.

“You do not have to go far to find friends and colleagues losing sleep over money. This can have a devastating effect on both their mental and physical health,” he added.

Mark Abrams, chief executive officer at Auriga, said the partnership will enable the provider to reach more people who need help with managing their finances.

“We are looking forward to this new venture and hope to build a sustained and productive partnership that improves financial wellbeing in the workplace,” he stated.