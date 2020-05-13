Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has been dubbed the ‘coronavirus capital of the UK’ after figures revealed at least 552 people in the town have contracted the disease since the pandemic began.

The industrial town has an infection rate of 882 cases per 100,000 people – 0.88%.

Town/Region Number of cases

per 100,000 people Barrow-in-Furness 882 England 246 Northern Ireland 223 Scotland 253 Wales 369 Source: Office for National Statistics

That means Barrow’s infection rate is more than double that of Wales at 368.7, triple England’s rate of 246.4 and of Scotland’s infection rate of 253.1 as well as quadruple the rate recorded of 222.8 in Northern Ireland, the Sun reports.

The high infection rate in the North West town of 67,000 people has been registered in spite of the fact it is a 45-minute drive from the nearest motorway on the Furness peninsula and sees far fewer visitors than the nearby Lake District.

Cumbria also has the third highest infection rate in the country. South Lakeland, which is East of Barrow, has an infection rate of 487.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The town with the second-highest infection rate is Lancaster – where there are 753 cases per 100,000.

On May 1, the North West overtook London as the “epicentre” of Britain’s coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear why the figures for the region are so high although some health officials have suggested higher testing rates could be behind the statistics.