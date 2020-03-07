Barnett Waddingham, the employee benefits and professional services consultancy, has appointed David Collington and Scott Binnie to the Glasgow office.

Collington joins from Capita Employee Benefits where he spent 14 years in various roles including head of operations (benefits strategy) and director (key accounts). He has experience in employee benefit strategy, online and flexible benefits, health and risk consultancy and wellbeing consultancy across companies of all sizes.

Binnie has over 20 years of experience in the industry, having previously held roles at Mercer in Edinburgh. He has experience in guiding clients through negotiations on pension scheme funding, liaising with the Pensions Regulator.

Collington, who will be head of benefits consultancy and associate at Barnett Waddingham, said: “At a time of significant growth, Barnett Waddingham values the individual needs of our growing client base and provides consultancy services with a purpose. We support clients with their benefits strategy and how they can meet the wellbeing needs of their people.”

Barbara Fewkes, partner at Barnett Waddingham, said: “David and Scott join us as client and prospect demand increases across numerous areas of expertise in our Glasgow office and Scotland more generally.

“Their appointments give us the ability to continue to develop our services and offer additional resources to this growing client base.”