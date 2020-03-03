Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club have partnered with CIExpert, the online critical illness (CI) cover comparison tool, to promote its new upgraded system to advisers.

The network said partnership would help to boost the protection support available to directly authorised firms.

CIExpert’s online statistical ranking system aims to reduce the research time for advisers when sourcing CI cover.

Advisers can create a comparison, based on each customer’s individual needs, generating a report that provides an insight into the quality and cost of competing plans.

Jeff Woods, campaigns and propositions director for Bankhall and PMS, said advisers often tell the network that CI cover is one of the more challenging areas.

“We’ve been impressed by how the enhancements have now made it easier for advisers to understand and evaluate the differences between the complicated range of definitions within policies,” he added. “This ease of use means that advisers can focus on the key issues with their customer, and ultimately convey the true value of protection.”

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, said the complexity of competing plans has increased in recent years.

“Our objective was to counter this by making the system so easy to use that we would encourage more mortgage and investment advisers to engage in a protection discussion with their clients,” he stated.