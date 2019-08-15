Bad teeth affecting employee confidence in workplace

More than half of Brits believe that having bad teeth can affect their confidence in the workplace, a study has shown.

Fifty eight per cent of of British workers think that having bad teeth negatively affects their confidence in the workplace and social situations.

The research, carried out for Unum, suggests that 16-24-year olds are the most conscious of bad teeth with 69% saying that it would affect their confidence.

Nearly a third (30%) of workers would pay for dental insurance if their employer had an employee benefits scheme in place.

Women were found to be more conscious than men with 67% of women admitting bad teeth affect their confidence, compared to 49% of men.

Unum’s research found that the main reason Brits are failing to visit the dentist regularly is the subsequent cost of the check-up. Yet, nearly a third (30%) of workers surveyed said they would pay for dental insurance if their employer had an employee benefits scheme in place, and 38% would be more likely to go for a check-up if they had cover in place.

Andrew Bower, Managing Director at Unum Dental says: “Dental cover is the most popular voluntary health benefit offered and this research emphasises just how important dental insurance can be for an employee’s confidence and consequently their workplace performance.

“By providing dental insurance employers offer peace of mind to their employees when it comes to dental and oral health, allowing them to instead focus on feeling confident in social situations and getting the most out of life.”