AXA UK & Ireland has promoted chief of staff Amber Wilkinson (pictured), a former financial director of AXA PPP healthcare, to the position of director of strategy, brand, and communications.

In addition, AXA Italy chief financial officer Roland Moquet has been appointed to take on the same capacity at AXA UK & Ireland.

He succeeds Amelie Breitburd who is leaving the insurer to pursue other challenges.

Moquet moved to AXA from the French Treasury in 2005 and has held various positions within the group such as chief financial officer of AXA Tianping in China. In Italy, he has been heavily involved in the launch of the business’s 2023 strategy.

Claudio Gienal, AXA UK & Ireland chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Amber and Roland are joining the AXA UK & Ireland management committee.

“Amber led our successful Beyond 2020 strategic review last year and will continue to oversee strategy as well as brand and communications as an important part of the management committee.

“I am also pleased to welcome Roland, who will bring operational experience and strategic thinking to his new role.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Amelie Breitburd for all her support, not just at AXA UK & Ireland but across her many years in the group. I wish her every success in the future.”