AXA PPP speeds up access to diagnostics via online GP service

GPs will be able to refer members for diagnostic investigations

AXA PPP healthcare and Doctor Care Anywhere have made enhancements to the private online GP service, Doctor@Hand.

The changes aim to provide a more seamless onward treatment process through faster access to diagnostics.

Doctor@Hand GPs will be able to refer AXA PPP healthcare members for diagnostic investigations where clinically appropriate and within the scope of the client’s Advance corporate healthcare scheme.

As well as not having to see a specialist ahead of diagnostics, Doctor@Hand will liaise directly with AXA PPP to pre-authorise claims on members’ behalf.

Diagnostic test results will be reviewed remotely by qualified specialists. Results and interactions are recorded and reviewed on a single, secure patient record which members and clinicians can access at all times.

Tracy Garrad, AXA PPP healthcare’s chief executive, said the Doctor@Hand service’s flexibility is built for modern life, giving fast, convenient access to a fully qualified, experienced GP.

Bayju Thakar, founder of Doctor Care Anywhere, added: “By enabling our GPs to order diagnostics for patients straight away and have the results reviewed by specialist consultants, patients will benefit from truly integrated care, and simpler, faster and more transparent access to high quality services.”

The enhanced service will be available, as part of AXA PPP healthcare’s Advance corporate healthcare scheme, to new business from April 2020 and to all Advance clients renewing from April 2020, with a further roll out to SME and individual members to follow.