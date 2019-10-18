AXA PPP rebrands UK healthcare businesses

Brands will come together under the name AXA Health

AXA PPP healthcare is bringing together its Health-on-Line, Health Services/ICAS UK and AXA PPP healthcare brands under a new name – AXA Health.

AXA PPP’s chief executive Tracy Garrad (pictured) said she wants to simplify the healthcare business around a unifying ambition of empowering more people to be the best version of themselves.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health of our customers,” she stated. “Our members look to us for support to help them to be the best version of themselves. And they’ve asked us to be a true partner throughout their lives, supporting them every step of the way – keeping them well and being there when they are unwell.”

She added that the business wants to offer a wider range of services, including health maintenance and disease prevention.

There won’t be any immediate change for members and intermediary partners, who will be able to access the same support in the usual way.

In the short and medium term, AXA PPP healthcare will continue to offer its range of health insurance plans for individuals, SMEs and larger corporates, Health Services its employee assistance, occupational health and wellbeing services, and Health-on-Line its Health For You and Business Priority Health plans for individuals and SMEs.

There are no immediate plans to transition AXA’s InsureMe-on-Line, Permanent Health Company (PHC) or Secure Health health insurance operations or its personal alarms business, PPP Taking Care, to AXA Health.