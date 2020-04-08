Excesses and benefit levels waived for some individual and SME members

AXA PPP healthcare said today that it will pre-authorise valid claims for private treatment now – even though most independent sector hospitals look set to remain out of action for weeks as they continue to work hard to support the NHS through the coronavirus crisis.

Britain’s second largest private medical insurance provider said it wanted to reassure members entitled to elective care that they would have their claims paid – even if the treatment takes place weeks from now.

It also said that many individual and SME members using a new Clinical Support Centre would have policy excesses and benefit limits or restrictions on outpatient services waived during the crisis period for consultations and diagnostics arranged by the service.

The pledges are part of a package of commitments made by AXA PPP as it promised “to support members through extraordinary times” while maintaining financial discipline and security.

The provider’s new “Clinical Support Centre” providies access to specialist consultations, meaning that members can still see a specialist ahead of any inpatient treatment that may be required.

It said that it is also making a commitment to “assess and adjust” for the impact of any delays in treatment during the coronavirus crisis.

A number of new complimentary new services and value enhancements have been introduced for members.

The provider has also put in place additional expert wellbeing support.



The enhanced measures for UK individual and SME members include boosting NHS cash payment benefits by £100 per night for UK individual and SME members for NHS inpatient treatment or NHS cancer radiotherapy or chemotherapy that would have been covered on their policies from 1st April 2020 for 12 months. This will also apply to members who are hospitalised as a result of COVID-19.

AXA PPP is also offering an unlimited Virtual GP service, free of charge to UK Individual and SME members, via its Doctor@Hand service, which is provided by Doctor Care Anywhere.

Tracy Garrad (pictured), chief executive of AXA PPP healthcare, said: “We fully support the partnership between the NHS and private hospitals and the need to support the most vulnerable.

“These are extraordinary times and they require extraordinary solutions.”