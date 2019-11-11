AXA PPP launches ‘mix and match’ healthcare cover for SMEs

Employers can tailor benefits to different parts of the workforce

AXA PPP healthcare has launched a healthcare plan for SMEs that enables them to build their cover from scratch.

Called Business Health, businesses and mix and match the benefits they want to meet their needs, giving them more control over cost.

The proposition offers Diagnostics Only – for scans, diagnostic tests and surgery, plus up to two consultations a year; Treatment – for hospital/surgical costs and cancer care; Outpatient – with a choice of two, four or no yearly limit for consultations with a specialist; Therapies for physiotherapy, osteopathy or chiropractic treatment; and Mental Health – including access to AXA PPP healthcare’s Stronger Minds assessment and referral service.

There are also travel, dentist and optician cashback and employee assistance programme options.

Business Health can be modelled with different benefits for different employees.

Membership includes unlimited access to the private GP service Doctor@Hand, AXA PPP’s Working Body service (for telephone access to a physiotherapist for advice on muscle, bone or joint pain), The Proactive Health Gateway (for online support for individual health goals), and 24/7 access to the Health at Hand team.

Paul Moulton, AXA PPP healthcare’s director for SME, said the plan provides advisers with a golden opportunity to attract new interest from small businesses who might have thought healthcare cover is out of reach.

“It also gives them an opportunity to talk to their SME clients about the value of tailoring health benefits to different parts of the workforce and, in turn, helping to attract and keep good people,” he added.

Business Health is available to new and switch business and is suitable for groups of up to 250 members. Excesses range from £50 to £750 and annual payers get a 5% discount.