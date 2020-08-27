Treatment from addiction specialist UKAT can now be covered by some AXA insurance policies, thanks to a deal struck between the two organisations this month.

UKAT is already a Bupa-recognised provider and a spokesman said that becoming an AXA-recognised provider means that for addicts and those with mental health disorders, there is another way to fund private residential rehabilitation treatment for all types of addictions and dependencies, including drug, alcohol, sex, internet and social media addiction.

The move is set to support ‘functioning addicts’ – those who are in employment but who are struggling with a hidden addiction or mental health disorder, problems which UKAT say could have even developed as a result of being in lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nuno Albuquerque, Group Treatment Lead at UKAT, said that an individual can be an addict and still go to work everyday.]

He said: “Addiction does not discriminate and can happen to anyone, from any background, at any time in their life.

“It can also be extremely discreet, allowing the addict to continue with their day to day life without anyone around them knowing of their physical and psychological problem.

“Hopefully, those who have been suffering in silence can now get the expert help they need.”

The UKAT facilities accepting AXA clients for treatment are Primrose Lodge in Guildford, Surrey, Banbury Lodge in Banbury, Oxfordshire, and Recovery Lighthouse in Worthing, West Sussex.