Teladoc-provided telephone and video service now available to all members with Global Health Plans and Islands Health Plans

AXA Global Healthcare, the cross-border health insurance provider, is making its international online doctor service, Virtual Doctor from AXA, available to all insured members with plans arranged by its EU and UK hubs.

The move, made in response to the coronavirus crisis, will see all members with Global Health Plans and Islands Health Plans have access to internationally-qualified doctors over the phone 24 hours a day, or via a video consultation between 8am and midnight UK time.

Originally launched in November 2018 to all of AXA Global Healthcare’s international individual and SME customers with outpatient cover, the app – available on iOS and Android – is being made available for three months until 30th June 2020 to all large corporate clients that have not yet chosen the service.

The service, provided by Teladoc Health, has already connected customers with a doctor in more than 85 countries around the world and supported a wide range of medical conditions.

All AXA Global Healthcare Individual and SME customers who do not have outpatient cover on their policy will also have access from now on.

Andy Edwards, AXA Global Healthcare’s Global Head of International Healthcare, said that with people around the world seeking to protect themselves and their families by social distancing, it is “more important than ever” that they have access to medical advice when they need it. He said: “We’re already seeing the reassurance our online doctor service is giving to many of our global members at this challenging time.

“We hope that extending our service in this way will help to provide some much-needed support to even more members over the coming weeks and months, and relieve some of the unprecedented pressures facing on-the-ground healthcare delivery services around the world at this time.”

Carlos Nueno, President of Teladoc Health International, said the COVID-19 pandemic has “reinforced the need for virtual care all around the world”.

He said: “We will continue to deliver high-quality care for our patients, with licensed doctors and in the comfort of their own home, via smartphone or video conferencing, providing faster diagnoses.”