Aviva extends mental health insurance to tech addictions

Aviva has launched a new mental health option enabling large companies and organisations to support employees with all addictions, including online gambling, gaming and social media.

Mental Health Pathways Plus extends Aviva’s corporate mental health cover, introduced last year, and is available through its Optimum private medical insurance scheme for companies with 250 or more employees.(

Among the options is cover for any addictive condition, which is a response to growing evidence that smartphone use enabling easy, round-the-clock access to online gambling is leading to new addictive behaviour.

Drug and alcohol addiction are also included, with research showing that alcohol abuse is costing UK businesses £6.4bn a year in lost productivity.

Dr Doug Wright (pictured), medical director of Aviva, warned that addictions can have a huge impact on an individual’s mental wellbeing, and to their home and working life.

“While there’s no doubt that digital technology offers many benefits, it’s also driving behaviours which could increase people’s health risks,” he said. “Previously, addictions have mainly been associated with drugs and alcohol, but now the internet and smartphone apps are leading to technology-driven addictions such as online gaming and sensation-seeking entertainment as well as preoccupation with social media.”

Children aged 13 and over and covered by their parent’s policy can access mental health support services.

Mental Health Pathways Plus has also removed clauses governing some chronic mental health conditions to improve assessment, monitoring and treatment for individuals with long-term mental illnesses.

It provides access to a network of 2,200 clinicians without the need for GP referral, and assessment with a mental health practitioner within 48 hours.

Treatment options include online cognitive behavioural therapy, remote sessions by phone or video link, face-to-face therapies and inpatient treatment where clinically necessary.