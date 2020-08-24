CiC, the UK-based employee assistance programme, mental health and wellbeing provider, has been acquired by the APM Group, the global employee health provider based in Australia.

Alex Hayes, Director of Health at Ingeus UK, has taken over the leadership of CiC. Kate Nowlan, previous CEO of CiC, will stay on as a strategic adviser, working closely with Hayes and the team at Ingeus UK.

CiC, whose clients employ over one million people in the UK and is expanding overseas, joins APM WorkCare, Assure Programs, Communicorp, MCI Solutions and Konekt Workcare in the APM Group’s health portfolio, led by APM Health CEO Michele Grow.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.