NMC Health, Middle Eastern-based healthcare operator which owns eight private hospitals and healthcare facilities across the UK, has announced that Mark Tompkins is stepping down from his role as non-executive chairman and director of the company with immediate effect.

Tompkins, who had been chairman since prior to the company’s IPO in 2012, has experienced ill health over the last few weeks that has prevented him from taking part in board activities, the company said in a statement.

The board said the decision was taken as a result of the “difficult period” which NMC has faced and a desire of the remaining board members to focus on the challenges ahead for the company.

He will be succeeded by Faisal Belhoul, who has been appointed as Executive Chairman.

The NMC board said in the statement that it felt a chief executive based in the UAE is “appropriate” given the “challenging” period the company is facing. NMC has been reviewing previous financial irregularities and is in discussions about its debt position with its lenders.

Belhoul is a founder of Ithmar Capital Partners and currently serves as its Chairman. He is also a founder of Amanat Holdings PJSC, which is one of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest integrated healthcare and education publicly listed investment companies, where he served as chairman from December 2014 to December 2017.

NMC Health owns eight private hospitals

and facilities in the UK Cancer Centre London, Wimbledon, London Claremont Hospital, Sheffield, Yorkshire The Edinburgh Clinic, Edinburgh, Scotland Highgate Hospitals, Highgate, London The Holly Hospital, Buckhurst Hill, Essex MidlandEye, Solihill, West Midlands Nova Healthcare, Leeds, Yorkshire Parkside Hospital, Wimbledon, London

In addition, Mr Belhoul was chairman of the board for a number of business groups and associations, including the UAE Private Hospitals Council, the UAE Private School Council, the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Equipment Business Group of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

He served previously as a board member of Al Noor and led the FTSE 250 healthcare company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in June 2013.

Belhoul is a board member of the DCCI by decree from the Ruler of Dubai as well as being a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). In 2007, he was recognised by Arabian Business as one of the top 100 Executives in the Gulf region.

He was educated in the US, where he studied Manufacturing Engineering at Boston University and subsequently completed a senior executive leadership program with Harvard University.

Michael Davis, interim CEO of NMC, said: “I am delighted that NMC has been able to attract a proven leader such as Faisal to assist our turnaround.

“Faisal’s experience and local contacts will be of great value to the company in its present circumstances. I look forward to working with Faisal and the Board to continue to deliver outstanding levels of care to patients at this critical time.”

Belhoul said he recognises the challenges facing NMC but he also sees “the underlying value of a business with its place at the heart of the infrastructure of the GCC”.

Belhoul said: “NMC has some outstanding assets and people working to provide the highest standards of care. My role will be to work with them and to focus on the governance of the business to enable it to deliver value to its stakeholders.”

NMC has international operations across 19 countries.