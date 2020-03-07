Cigna, the global health service company, has appointed Arjan Toor as CEO of European operations.

Toor will lead the newly-combined operational structure, which spans International Organisations (international governmental organisations and non-governmental organisations), European employers as well as the company’s solutions for globally mobile individuals.

The new structure, which brings together all of Cigna’s European business units, will see Phil Austin, who previously headed Cigna’s European business lines, take on a broader role as head of strategy and global business development for Cigna International Markets.

ARJAN TOOR



January 2020-present Cigna: CEO Europe

2012-2018 Cigna: CEO, MD and CMO of international divisions

2010-2011 ING Bank: SVP, External Relations

2007-2010 ING Life Korea: CMO

2005-2007 ING/Postbank: SVP, Marketing

2002-2005 ING Group: Manager

1996-1999 Nationale-Nederlanden: HR Consultant

Since joining Cigna in 2011, Toor has held several roles, including chief marketing officer (CMO) for Cigna International Markets, based in Hong Kong.

Most recently he spent two years as CEO of Cigna International Organisations, Africa and Global iPMI, Cigna’s business for globally mobile individuals.

Jason Sadler, president, Cigna International Markets, said: “Arjan’s leadership, combined with his deep knowledge of customer and client needs is an important asset to Cigna.

“Arjan has enhanced its position in the market and I am confident that he will continue to drive our growth trajectory.”

Toor said: “Our new, streamlined organisation allows a greater drive for affordability for our clients, while also helping us create a more tailored and personalised service in markets across the globe.”

Cigna said the new structure will have dedicated offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Kenya, Dubai, the US and Malaysia.