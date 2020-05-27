APRIL International Care, the specialist international private medical insurance (iPMI) division of APRIL Group, won three awards in the 2020 Global Banking and Finance awards.

April International Care’s Asian subsidiary picked up the first place in three categories: Best Individual Health Insurance Company Asia Pacific 2020; Best Health Insurance Product (MyHEALTH) Asia Pacific 2020; and Best Health Insurance App (Easy Claim) Asia Pacific 2020.

Romain Di Meglio, regional CEO of APRIL International Care Asia, paid tribute to the work of the teams across April International’s Asian network.

He also said APRIL International Care’s iPMI business line is now gaining increasing recognition in a highly competitive market space all across Asia, building on its “firm foundations” in France and in the UK.

Di Meglio singled out the “fast-growing” relationship with key brokers across the region as being an important part of the group’s success, adding that “effective and innovative product development” has also played an important role.