APRIL International Care offers Coronavirus support through TeleHEALTH

APRIL International Care has opened up its TeleHEALTH service to all individual and group clients across its Asian region to provide support for clients during the Coronavirus outbreak.

TeleHEALTH is a free medical consultation system for policyholders, offering unlimited consultations 24/7 in English and 11 other languages.

Apps are proving effective in sharing information and providing reassurance while public health officials tackle the Coronavirus panic

It operates through a partnership with Teladoc Health, allowing policyholders to access a phone consultation with a qualified medical practitioner via the APRIL Easy Claim app.

Romain Di Meglio, regional CEO of APRIL International Care Asia, said awareness, avoidance of panic effect and basic protective measures are key to resolving the situation.

“While most will recover from flu like illnesses, we should always be especially vigilant when it comes to the elderly, people suffering from chronic conditions, newborns or pregnant women and this is where our TeleHEALTH facility might be particularly useful,” he added.

Total confirmed cases of this new strain of the Coronavirus stood at just over 28,300 globally at the start of February 2020, with nearly 28,100 of those being in mainland China.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as flu and pneumonia. As a viral infection, antibiotics are not effective and people with common human Coronavirus illness will recover on their own.

“If you have a fever, a cough and difficulty with your breathing, seek medical care early and inform the care provider of your travel history,” said Di Meglio.