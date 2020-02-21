App promises to change the way Brits access medical records

Records can be viewed from anywhere in the world within seconds

mobile phone app

An app that brings together people’s healthcare records in one place has been launched in the UK.

Provided by digital health platform Docandu, the app lets people store and access their healthcare records from anywhere in the world within seconds.

Users can also get personalised medical tips based on their medical history.

Initially launched in Greece, the app promises “no more non-compatible medical notes, lost health exams, panicking based on misleading internet symptom advice, impersonal doctor-patient consultations, lengthy queues for simple check-ups or unreadable prescriptions”.

It harnesses artificial intelligence and a secure cloud-based library of medical knowledge to provide instant personalised answers and on-demand specialist support.

Users can print off a unique code which allows emergency services to access their records if incapacitated.

Docandu aims to allow patients to maintain their existing relationships with their doctors while benefitting from an easily transferable but secure digital medical record system.

It can be downloaded in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.