Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

App promises to change the way Brits access medical records

Records can be viewed from anywhere in the world within seconds
Emily Perryman 21st February 2020
mobile phone app

An app that brings together people’s healthcare records in one place has been launched in the UK.

Provided by digital health platform Docandu, the app lets people store and access their healthcare records from anywhere in the world within seconds.

Users can also get personalised medical tips based on their medical history.

Initially launched in Greece, the app promises “no more non-compatible medical notes, lost health exams, panicking based on misleading internet symptom advice, impersonal doctor-patient consultations, lengthy queues for simple check-ups or unreadable prescriptions”.

It harnesses artificial intelligence and a secure cloud-based library of medical knowledge to provide instant personalised answers and on-demand specialist support.

Users can print off a unique code which allows emergency services to access their records if incapacitated.

Docandu aims to allow patients to maintain their existing relationships with their doctors while benefitting from an easily transferable but secure digital medical record system.

It can be downloaded in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc