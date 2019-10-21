AMII reveals full line-up for Health and Wellbeing Summit

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has confirmed the themes and full speaker line-up for its Health and Wellbeing Summit.

Helen Undy, chief executive at the Money & Mental Health Policy Institute, will talk about the experiences of people with mental health problems when accessing insurance. From difficult disclosures to exclusions and high premiums, the presentation will explore the challenges people currently experience as well as practical solutions.

Undy’s talk follows a panel of health insurance experts who will discuss their vision for the developments set to define the decade ahead, including artificial intelligence, mental health in the workplace and financial sustainability in the private sector and NHS.

The panel includes James Dalton, director of general insurance at the Association of British Insurers; Nick Reynolds, sales director at Aviva Healthcare; Fergus Craig, commercial director at AXA PPP Healthcare; Iain McMillan, director of intermediary distribution at Bupa; and Greg Levine, sales director at Vitality Health.

Other speakers include Simon Jack, business editor at the BBC, who will discuss the current business and political climate, and Prof Willie Hamilton, professor of primary care diagnostics at the University of Exeter, whose work has contributed to reducing the number of avoidable cancer deaths.

Stuart Scullion (pictured), executive chairman of AMII, said the event is set to be an insightful and jam-packed day.

“People with mental health problems are three and a half times as likely to be in problem debt and the Money & Mental Health Policy Institute is an independent charity committed to breaking the link between financial difficulty and mental health problems. Helen has a decade of experience in the sector, leading Mind’s policy and campaigns work on public mental health and social care, so it will be a privilege to hear from her,” he added.

The event takes place on 21 November at One Great George Street, Westminster, London. It is free to attend for all specialist healthcare insurance intermediaries.