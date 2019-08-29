AIG Life launches virtual GP and health service

Service is available to all individual and group protection customers

AIG Life has added a virtual GP and health service to its individual and group protection offerings.

The online tool, called Smart Health, offers individual customers and group scheme members unlimited, tailored support on demand and at no extra cost via their smartphone, tablet or PC.

The service allows customers to manage general non-critical physical and mental health needs as well as chronic complex care with one global provider.

The service is provided by Teladoc Health, which already provides the Best Doctors second opinion service to AIG Life’s individual customers.

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said the insurer wanted to give its customers an opportunity to easily manage their health and wellbeing and live a long and healthy life.

“Our unlimited access to Smart Health is for everyone, no matter when they became insured by us or through which distribution channel it was bought. And because we believe in investing in our own team, we’ve given all AIG Life employees access to the service too,” she added.

Customers can book 30 minute appointments to speak to a GMC-registered UK-based GP at any time and from anywhere in the world through the Smart Health app to get medical advice, a private prescription or a private referral.

The Smart Health portal also allows individuals and their families to have their medical case reviewed by experts from across the world, speak to someone to get mental health support from specialist teams, build a fitness programme, get specialist nutritional advice and build weekly meal plans, and get an online health check and report with tips on how to manage their health, nutrition or specific conditions.

Lee Lovett, group protection managing director at AIG Life, said providing 24-hour access to a private GP for all of the employees it insures is unique in the group market and should make a real difference to customers on a day-to-day basis.

Adam Higgs, head of research at Protection Guru, stated: “The new benefits being provided by AIG are aimed at helping clients improve both their physical and mental health now and are a welcome addition to what is already a very strong proposition.”