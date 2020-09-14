Sensyne Health, the UK-based clinical artificial intelligence (AI) company, has appointed Michael Macdonnell to its senior management team as Chief Operating Officer.

Macdonnell is currently Director of Global Deployment at Google Health, which he joined from Google DeepMind. Prior to joining Google, he was National Director of System Transformation and Director of Strategy at NHS England where he oversaw the delivery of key strategic initiatives including the NHS Five Year Forward View and the development of integrated care systems.

Previously, he has held roles at Accenture, the Centre for Health Policy, Imperial College London and has been an adviser at the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit.

Macdonnell remains an honorary fellow at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London, and is a Policy Fellow at the Centre for Science and Policy, University of Cambridge.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: “Michael brings deep healthcare expertise and a strong track-record of driving healthcare improvements through the application of advanced technology. His experience of applying AI to real-world research and clinical practice, in collaboration with both NHS and US-based healthcare providers, will be crucial in helping Sensyne to grow to its next stage of development.

“Importantly, he also strongly values social purpose, which matches Sensyne’s unique business model and ethical approach to the use of clinical AI.”‍