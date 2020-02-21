Advisers ‘have a role to play in supporting transgender employees’

Intermediaries should have conversations with their corporate clients about the assistance they can provide to transgender staff and the role of private provision in the inclusive workplace, according to Aviva’s Doug Wright.

The insurer’s medical director for health and protection said mental healthcare, such as counselling, can be one of the most important steps if individuals experience any mental health conditions related to gender dysphoria.

“We’ve designed our cover to help employees get the assessment and the support they need while they wait for the specialist NHS services,” he added.

The comments come after a report suggested transgender patients are choosing to self-medicate with hormones bought online from unregulated sources because of long waiting times to see NHS specialists.

According to the BBC, some patients wait over two years to be seen by a specialist.

Gender identity clinics in Belfast (166 weeks), Nottinghamshire (145 weeks) and Northumberland (127 weeks) have the longest maximum wait times.

NHS Highland’s gender identity clinic (32 weeks) has the shortest maximum wait, the figures show.

“The investigation from the BBC Victoria Derbyshire Show demonstrates the length of time that transgender people are needing to wait and the tough decisions that they are making, such as self-medicating using unregulated hormones bought online, while they are waiting to access the right support,” said Wright.

NHS England told the BBC that as more people feel able to seek support and treatment, the demand for gender identity services has greatly increased.

The spokesperson added that the NHS has increased investment to respond to the rising demand and that from the spring a new service will be piloted in London that will increase capacity in gender identity services.