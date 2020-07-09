Individuals that are addicted to – or misuse – drugs and alochol are not using the global pandemic as an “excuse” to relapse, a specialist tretment provider has said.

Addiction treatment firm UKAT asked 150 former clients who have recently left one of their rehabs how they’re coping with the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman for the organisation said that the results reveal that for the majority of ex-addicts, life in lockdown has been “overwhelmingly” more positive than negative, proving that those in recovery from addiction are well-equipped from their time in rehab with the tools needed to get through times of crisis.

The majority of respondents to UKAT’s research – 67.7% – said that the Coronavirus crisis was not making it harder to stay in recovery from addiction.

The UKAT spokesman said the findings “kibosh” assumptions that addicts will use any excuse possible to relapse.

Clients were also asked about their mental health during this time, in particular, if they had experienced an attack of fear, anxiety or panic during the crisis.

Over half of respondents – 52.8% – answered no.

Respondents were also asked to vote on how lockdown made them feel.

The vast majority of votes were cast for ‘calm’ – 48% – followed by ‘positive’ at 44.1% of the respondents and ‘peaceful’ at 37.8%.

Nuno Albuquerque, Group Treatment Lead at UKAT, said that it is “so heart-warming” that addicts that used their services have not – in the main been unsettled by COVID-19 during their recovery.

He said: “As the country went into lockdown, the team at the UK Addiction Treatment Group launched, for the first time ever, online aftercare support groups for those who had left treatment, in place of face-to-face group meetings similar to Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

“These sessions offered clients structure, therapy and a safe space to reflect on their feelings with other people in recovery in their local community.”