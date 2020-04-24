The world might have 'stopped' but addiction doesn't

Individuals with serious and genuine problems with addiction are becoming one of the overlooked casualties of COVID-19.

A “widespread assumption that everything has stopped” while their addictions remain the same is taking hold, specialists said.

It is feared that the pandemic will see a surge in the number of people relapsing back into drug and alcohol abuse.

The UK Addiction Treatment Group, also known as UKAT, said that admissions into their seven residential rehabilitation facilities across the country has reduced by almost 20% in the last month alone.

Before the global pandemic began, UKAT admitted an average of 160 patients per month, treating upwards of 2,000 addicts each year for any and all types of addiction and mental health disorders.

In the last 4 weeks, UKAT has admitted 146 clients for addiction treatment during the current global pandemic.

That compares to 178 in the same time period last year.

But since the country-wide lockdown began, addiction specialists fear there will be “countless” people in serious danger at home as the assumption that all treatment other than that for COVID-19 has stopped.

The number of people who need help with their addictions has soared – but further statistics on that remain elusive.