Good work done - but there is more still to do

A free-to-attend webinar is taking place later this month when industry experts will meet to try to find ways that the insurance industry can do even more to support customers who disclose mental health conditions.

The event, which is being run by the Association of British Insurers, will explore how health, protection and travel insurers are supporting customers who disclose mental health conditions, “reflecting on the good work that has been done but also examining where we can continue to raise the bar”.

Panelists will include Louise Harvey, Head of New Proposition Development at Bupa and Carl Padget, Head of Underwriting & Claims

at Pacific Life Re.

You can register for the event here.