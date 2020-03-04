Insurers 'determined' to do what they can to help

The insurance industry has set out six key pledges to reassure individuals and employers that enhanced help and support will be available to customers who could be worried about travelling overseas due to coronavirus.

Insurers are determined to do “everything possible to help customers make claims where they can”

Mark Shepherd, ABI

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said its member companies have committed to considering all valid claims for cancellation and travel disruption where compensation is not available elsewhere as quickly as possible, and, if necessary, ensuring that extra resources are available to offer prompt help and advice to customers.

Mark Shepherd, assistant director, head of general insurance policy, said: “Travel insurers understand that this is a difficult time for people on or planning overseas trips.”

An ABI Q&A about coronavirus is available here.