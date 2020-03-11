Poll suggests women are less able to open up about mental health than men

Around three in 10 women do not feel as though they can have a conversation about their mental health for fear of judgement, a poll suggests.

The survey from mental health treatment provider Smart TMS found a discrepancy in mental health issues faced by women and men, with women suffering higher levels of social anxiety, poor self-image and loss of confidence.

In addition, women feel less able to open up to their partners, friends or family to discuss their mental health and receive support.

The poll found 27% of women regularly cancel plans and self-isolate to avoid social interaction as a result of severe anxiety versus 21% of men.

A quarter (24%) of women feel unable to talk to their partner about their mental health struggles compared with 20% of men, and 39% of women feel significantly less confident than they once were versus 28% of men.

Working women… …feel less confident than they once were 39% …suffer “unmanageable” levels of stress and anxiety due to work 31% …feel they can’t discuss mental health issues with colleagues 29% …regularly cancel plans and self-isolate to avoid social interaction 27% …feel unable to talk to their partner about their mental health 24% Source: Smart TMS

Meanwhile, 25% of women said they are too busy to prioritise their mental wellbeing, despite having consistent symptoms of depression or severe anxiety, and 31% suffer from “unmanageable” levels of stress and anxiety brought about by work.

Three in 10 women (29%) feel they cannot discuss mental health issues with colleagues, as they fear a loss of professional reputation or their job.

Gerard Barnes, chief executive of Smart TMS, argued that more needs to be done to help people recognise symptoms of mental health conditions within their own behaviours and respond accordingly, especially for women.

“Britain’s employers must provide more mental health support and wellness initiatives, and health services must be equipped with the resources needed to introduce more support and explore new treatment methods,” he said.