Almost a third of people in Britain believe they will communicate with their GP remotely – by telephone or online – within the next ten years, a poll has found.

Thirty per cent of people say they would speak with their GP predominantly online.

The results found that it was older generations that were more likely to anticipate a remote working world. Among those over 50, the proportion anticipating online GP appointments rose to 38%.

A quarter (27%) anticipate having a medical passport with family history, health history.

A further 17% anticipate having a single account covering details of health, money, and legal status.

Overall, a quarter (23%) could see children doing their schooling remotely, and one in seven (15%) anticipate the police using data to “monitor and intervene” before crimes occur.

The research also found that prisons were considered a service that people could see being done “remotely”.

One in 20 (4%) believed prisoners could be monitored remotely in their homes.

David Howell, Portfolio Director – Public Sector at ThoughtWorks, said that “crystal ball-gazing says more about the present than it does the future”.

He said: “Through the situation that we currently find ourselves in, many have shifted up a gear in regards to their daily use of technology.

“People have become closely connected to the possibilities of what technology can offer, and how it can enhance their lives. This has done huge amounts to improve their levels of trust in it, and in turn, has significantly raised expectation levels.”