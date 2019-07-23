A third of dementia patients ‘forced to sell home to pay for care’

Two thirds of people think the current system is unfair

One in three people with dementia have had to sell their home to pay for care, a poll shows.

The survey for the Mail found eight in 10 people think politicians have failed to tackle the social care crisis and two thirds believe the current system is unfair.

Eight in 10 said the NHS should fund dementia support.

Labour MP Clive Betts, chairman of the local government select committee, said the poll shows how unfair the whole system is.

“If you are an older person who has a heart attack, your medical care is paid for. But if you get dementia, and own your own home and need care, you have to pay for that care yourself and many have to sell their house to do so. It is completely unacceptable and it needs to be brought to an end,” he argued.

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, co-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on dementia, added that people with dementia are faced with higher costs for their care, costing an average 15% more than if they had standard social care.

“Social care is in crisis and it leaves people with dementia and their families struggling within a broken and unfair system,” she said.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it will set out plans to reform the system at the earliest opportunity to protect people from high and unpredictable costs.