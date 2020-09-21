Similar number say it makes them more anxious

Almost a third of adults in the UK use Google to self-diagnose health symptoms, a survey suggests.

The poll of 1,000 Brits show that individuals worry about their health 1.6 times a week on average.

Thirty per cent of adults use Google to self-diagnose to avoid putting pressure on the healthcare system, while 26% find it too difficult to get an appointment.

More than half (59%) Googling their symptoms make sure it is a credible source while 9% just click on the first link that appears.

Source: Lenstore (survey sample: 1,000 UK adults)

Almost half (45%) of 16-24 year olds buy medicine based on their self-diagnose, followed by 32% of 35-44 year olds.

Nearly 30% of respondents said that Googling their symptoms make them feel more anxious with a further 22% saying that it has a negative impact on their mental health.

Forty seven per cent of people said that they use Google to determine whether they need to visit the doctor or not.