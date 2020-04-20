Around double that figure of deaths taking place in hospital

A quarter of all coronavirus deaths in Scotland have been in care homes, official figures suggest

Statsitics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that 962 people diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19 had died by April 12.

Of those, 237 (24.6%) were in care homes, 586 in hospitals, 128 in homes and one in an undisclosed location, MailOnline reports.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 433 care homes – about 40 per cent of all those in Scotland – have now reported cases of the virus.