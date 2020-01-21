A quarter of over-65s are clinically obese

Lack of exercise and sugary foods are to blame

One in four people aged over 65 in Britain are clinically obese, NHS figures show.

The findings, published in the Mirror, reveal 1,857,000 people aged 65 to 74 plus 1,073,000 aged 75 and over are obese.

Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, said lack of exercise and sugary foods are to blame.

“All the British governments this century have failed to take on the food industry and have failed to ensure all food at your local supermarket is as free a possible from excess sugar, fat and salt,” he argued.

He added that the majority of people find that as they grow older weight creeps up and stays on because they haven’t got the ability or inclination to exercise.

Fry said the long term answer is to educate youngsters: “We’ve got 25% of kids overweight or obese when they go to school aged four. You can see the root of the problem.”