A quarter of Brits have never had a health check

One in four UK adults have never had their health or fitness levels checked by an expert, a poll suggests.

The most common reason people avoid health checks is they think they are unnecessary, cited by 23% of respondents.

This was followed by fear of the results (17%), lack of time (13%), concerns about the cost (10%) and embarrassment (5%).

Despite being an age group more likely to experience health concerns, 30% of people aged 55 to 64 and 25% of over-65s have never had a health check.

Those aged 25 to 30 were the most health-conscious group, with 80% of them claiming to have had at least one health check in their lives.

The survey, which was commissioned by Halfords, found that at the beginning of 2019, 40% of Brits did plan to book in a health check at some point during the year. However, in the 12 months that followed 30% of them did not get around to going.

Davina Deniszczyc, Nuffield Health’s medical director, said health checks enable people to get a detailed picture of their health and identify the necessary interventions to prevent any issues worsening.

She pointed out that many health issues can go undetected without clinical tests, such as cholesterol or blood pressure.

“Taking part in a regular health check will allow you to benchmark and monitor your health, setting goals and reducing the impact of more serious health conditions,” she added.