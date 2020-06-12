Old Lady of Threadneedle Street hoping to make money funny for kids - but with life lessons too

The Bank of England (BoE) is teaming up with children’s website and comic The Beano and Tes – formerly know as The Times Education Supplement – to develop a new financial education resource for primary schools.

A healthy mix of Walters and Gnashers: HI&P can’t wait to see the City get back up and running – for the sake of the kids if for nobody else…

“Money and Me” is a set of 12 lessons that will introduce young people aged 5-11 to the basics of how money and the economy work.

The resource, which launches in July, will sit within the Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) curriculum.

A Bank spokesman said it aims to equip primary school children with “a better understanding of financial concepts and give them the knowledge, skills and confidence to manage money now and in the future”.

The resource will support the Financial Foundations pillar of the Money and Pensions Service’s ten-year Strategy for Financial Wellbeing in the UK, the spokesman said.

The goal is to provide children and young people with a “more meaningful financial education” by 2030.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, added that financial literacy is “essential for everyone”.

He said: “The Bank’s education programme is central to our role in equipping the public with sufficient financial and economic knowledge for their daily lives.

“We are delighted to partner with Beano and Tes on the new Money and Me resource, which will take our programme into primary schools.

“It will support teachers in giving young people a strong sense of the importance of economic and financial decisions from an early age.

Emma Scott, Beano Studios CEO, said that she hoped the initiative will translate “complex topics into entertaining and engaging content for both kids and teachers”.

She said: “We’ve had fun producing these unique financial literacy lessons so kids can enjoy learning about money and gain necessary life skills.”

The Bank launched a resource for secondary schools in April 2018, econoME, which has now been downloaded by nearly 2000 schools. It recently added a new lesson to this resource, which focuses on financial capability and covers saving, borrowing and protecting money.

