Collateral damage of COVID-19 could be on horizon

Delays to cancer surgery delays could cost more lives than the number of Covid-19 patients saved, academics have said.

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) has carried out modelling which shows that for some cancers, a three-month delay could make the difference between a tumour being curable or not.

Professor Clare Turnbull said thousands of premature deaths could be avoided.

NHS England is already urging people to seek help for worrying symptoms – but by the end of April, cancer referrals had dropped by an estimated 70%.

It is thought that lung and colorectal cancers are those that are most urgent, while treatment for prostate and certain breast cancers, is less so.

For every 10 Covid-19 patients whose lives were saved in hospital, four cancer patients could die, according to the ICR study, if all tumour-removal surgeries are delayed by six months.

Every year, there are 95,000 operations to remove common cancers in adults in England.

The ICR study is available here.