An online training programme has been developed to help patients and dentists navigate their way through the current pandemic.

The Denplan Academy has adapted from face-to-face training to online sessions for dentists and practice staff.

From re-writing and re-formatting training materials, to re-branding PowerPoints for the most popular 15 courses, the Denplan Academy team is now delivering sessions independently online.

Twenty online sessions have now been booked in with Denplan – which is a brand of Simplyhealth – and 180 practice team members have now attended one of the sessions. Popular courses include: