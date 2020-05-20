An online training programme has been developed to help patients and dentists navigate their way through the current pandemic.
The Denplan Academy has adapted from face-to-face training to online sessions for dentists and practice staff.
From re-writing and re-formatting training materials, to re-branding PowerPoints for the most popular 15 courses, the Denplan Academy team is now delivering sessions independently online.
Twenty online sessions have now been booked in with Denplan – which is a brand of Simplyhealth – and 180 practice team members have now attended one of the sessions. Popular courses include:
- Caring for your patients with dementia
- Complaints handling
- ECPD and reflective learning
- Preparing for your CQC inspection
Jo Banks, Client Training Manager at Denplan said that we have all had to adapt to these “unfamiliar times and different ways of working”.
She said: “The Denplan Academy team has shown such amazing spirit whilst committing to delivering this new type of training. The team has adapted our course materials and approach, now offering live, personalised, online training – something no other provider in the marketplace is doing.
“It has been an excellent opportunity for us to retain and build relationships with dental practices at this time. This online training offers staff members a chance to re-engage with their teams and be productive at this difficult time. If dental staff have been furloughed, they are also encouraged to attend the training on a voluntary basis.
“Initial feedback from our member dentists has been excellent. We are excited to continue and develop our online training to meet the needs of our member dentists and practice staff.”